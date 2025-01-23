All schools in Northern Ireland told to close as red weather alert issued

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

All schools in Northern Ireland have been advised to close on Friday amid a top-level red warning for wind issued for Storm Eowyn.

The Met Office has issued a red alert, which covers all of Northern Ireland from 7am on Friday until 2pm and is warning of “very dangerous conditions” and “widespread disruption”.

Stormont’s Education Minister Paul Givan said: “A red weather warning has been issued for Storm Eowyn and the Education Authority has advised that all schools should close tomorrow.

“I understand this will impact on the work of schools and indeed on other businesses and services, but the decision has been taken to avoid any potential risk to life for children and young people as well as staff.

“Schools should put plans in place today for remote learning so that pupils can study at home.”

The last time all schools in Northern Ireland were advised to close due to weather was due to Hurricane Ophelia in 2017.

Forecasters are warning of flying debris resulting in danger to life, as well as “very dangerous” driving conditions because of fallen trees.

There may also be power cuts, damage to buildings and homes, and delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

A Met Office spokesperson said peak rush hour wind speeds of 80-90 miles per hour are expected across Northern Ireland, with up to 100mph in some exposed locations.

“An extremely windy spell with disruption and potentially damaging winds tomorrow morning,” he told PA.

“It’s a big deep area of low pressure covering Northern Ireland hence the warning that covers Northern Ireland.

“Top wind speeds are expected on higher ground or exposed locations, potentially around coasts.”

The record for a gust in Northern Ireland is 124mph in Kilkeel in Co Down in January 1974.