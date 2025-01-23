Northern Ireland’s leaders urged public to stay at home during severe weather

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s leaders have urged the public to stay at home ahead of expected severe weather in the region across Friday.

All schools in Northern Ireland have been advised to close on Friday amid a top-level red warning for wind issued for Storm Eowyn.

The Met Office has issued a red alert, which covers all of Northern Ireland from 7am on Friday until 2pm, and is warning of “very dangerous conditions” and “widespread disruption”.

Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly spoke to media at Parliament Buildings following a meeting of the Stormont Executive on Thursday morning.

They were due to meet with police and described the situation as “evolving”.

Ms O’Neill said: “It’s important to emphasise that a red warning is very serious, it’s only used whenever there is a genuine threat to life and potential damage to property and the public should expect significant disruption to travel and also potential power outages because of the severity of conditions.

“We want to assure everybody that we’re working across government with all our partner agencies, councils, the PSNI, emergency services and other agencies to deal with any impacts and also in terms of preparedness.

“We also want the public to know that they can expect to receive an emergency alert on their phones later on this afternoon.

“This is an evolving situation, there are meetings happening as we speak, and we’ll be coming back this afternoon with further updates, but just to say to everybody, we want people to stay safe, we want people to look out for those that are vulnerable, take time to check in on family and friends.

“Schools are closing, further and higher education colleges are closing, airports are keeping the situation under review. We’re encouraging only essential travel, only where it is absolutely necessary.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said experienced emergency teams are ready to respond during the expected severe weather in Northern Ireland on Friday.

“During our Executive meeting today we discussed the multi-agency response,” she said.

“A red alert has been issued for the entire of Northern Ireland. This is highly unusual, this means between 7am and 2pm tomorrow there is a likelihood of widespread disruption, danger to life and damage to buildings, and our strong advice and the advice of the PSNI is to stay at home if at all possible.

“We have established co-ordination protocols, those have been activated, and experienced emergency teams are ready to respond as required. Agencies will be closely monitoring the situation over the coming hours as we work together to keep the people of Northern Ireland safe.

“You can play your part by following advice and only travelling if it is essential, and to work from home if you can.”

Earlier, Stormont’s Education Minister Paul Givan said the Education Authority has advised that all schools should close tomorrow.

“I understand this will impact on the work of schools and indeed on other businesses and services, but the decision has been taken to avoid any potential risk to life for children and young people as well as staff,” he said.

“Schools should put plans in place today for remote learning so that pupils can study at home.”

The last time all schools in Northern Ireland were advised to close due to weather was due to Hurricane Ophelia in 2017.

Forecasters are warning of flying debris resulting in danger to life, as well as “very dangerous” driving conditions because of fallen trees.

There may also be power cuts, damage to buildings and homes, and delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

A Met Office spokesperson said peak rush hour wind speeds of 80-90 miles per hour are expected across Northern Ireland, with up to 100mph in some exposed locations.

“An extremely windy spell with disruption and potentially damaging winds tomorrow morning,” he told PA.

“It’s a big deep area of low pressure covering Northern Ireland hence the warning that covers Northern Ireland.

“Top wind speeds are expected on higher ground or exposed locations, potentially around coasts.”

The record for a gust in Northern Ireland is 124mph in Kilkeel in Co Down in January 1974.