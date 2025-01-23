Northern Ireland police declare ‘major incident’ as Storm Eowyn approaches

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Northern Ireland have declared a major incident as Storm Eowyn approaches the region.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly have urged people to stay at home where they can and check in on vulnerable people ahead of the severe winds.

Schools, colleges and the courts will be closed on Friday, public transport suspended and some health appointments postponed amid a top-level red warning for wind issued for Storm Eowyn.

The Met Office has issued a red alert, which covers all of Northern Ireland from 7am on Friday until 2pm, and is warning of “very dangerous conditions” and “widespread disruption”.

Police said Friday is expected to see the strongest winds in the region since the Boxing Day storm in 1998 which caused widespread disruption.

Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly have urged the public to stay at home where they can on Friday, and to check in with the vulnerable.

Police Service of Northern Ireland assistant chief constable Davy Beck described Storm Eowyn as an “exceptional weather event” with wind speeds of up to 100mph expected.

He said police have declared a major incident and urged the public to take the dangers posed by the storm seriously.

“There is expected to be serious disruption across our road network, public transport, schools, health services and other public services,” he said.

“The message from police is, do not travel, remain indoors and stay safe.”

Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly spoke to media at Parliament Buildings alongside Mr Beck on Thursday afternoon.

Ms O’Neill said she wanted to assure all that preparations are in place across government, and councils, the PSNI and other agencies working to manage any impacts.

“A red weather warning is rare, and it represents a genuine threat to life, and potential damage to property,” she said.

“Whilst we don’t want to cause any un necessary panic, we do want people to be very cautious and not take any un necessary risks.

“We are expecting significant disruption to travel, including public transport and we’re also expecting potential power outages, so the advice is not to travel during the red warning between 7am and 2pm.”

She added that schools and colleges will be closed as a precaution, and the health and social care system are making urgent contingency plans for patients and staff, but the emergency departments will remain open.

“This is very much an evolving situation which we are very closely monitoring but the key message is to stay safe, to look after yourself, to look after your family and to look after your friends and check in on those people who are more vulnerable.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said experienced emergency teams are ready to respond during the expected severe weather in Northern Ireland on Friday.

She urged the public to ensure their devices are charged up in case of electricity outages.

“During our Executive meeting today we discussed the multi-agency response,” she said.

“A red alert has been issued for the entire of Northern Ireland.

“This is highly unusual, this means between 7am and 2pm tomorrow there is a likelihood of widespread disruption, danger to life and damage to buildings, and our strong advice and the advice of the PSNI is to stay at home if at all possible.

“We have established co-ordination protocols, those have been activated, and experienced emergency teams are ready to respond as required.

“Agencies will be closely monitoring the situation over the coming hours as we work together to keep the people of Northern Ireland safe.

“You can play your part by following advice and only travelling if it is essential, and to work from home if you can.”

Earlier, Stormont’s Education Minister Paul Givan said the Education Authority has advised that all schools should close tomorrow.

“I understand this will impact on the work of schools and indeed on other businesses and services, but the decision has been taken to avoid any potential risk to life for children and young people as well as staff,” he said.

“Schools should put plans in place today for remote learning so that pupils can study at home.”

The last time all schools in Northern Ireland were advised to close due to weather was due to Hurricane Ophelia in 2017.

Forecasters are warning of flying debris resulting in danger to life, as well as “very dangerous” driving conditions because of fallen trees.

There may also be power cuts, damage to buildings and homes, and delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

A Met Office spokesperson said peak rush hour wind speeds of 80-90 miles per hour are expected across Northern Ireland, with up to 100mph in some exposed locations.

“An extremely windy spell with disruption and potentially damaging winds tomorrow morning,” he told the PA news agency.

“It’s a big deep area of low pressure covering Northern Ireland hence the warning that covers Northern Ireland.

“Top wind speeds are expected on higher ground or exposed locations, potentially around coasts.”

The record for a gust in Northern Ireland is 124mph in Kilkeel in Co Down in January 1974.