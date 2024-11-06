Daithi’s Law campaigner says he will continue fight after MBE honour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

An organ donation campaigner has said he will continue to call for children to be signed up as donors, as his son’s six-year wait for a new heart goes on.

Mairtin Mac Gabhann, who has been campaigning for changes to organ donation laws in Northern Ireland for several years, was made an MBE at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

His seven-year-old son Daithi, from Belfast, was born with the rare hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS).

“I am thankful he is and has been stable for a while now,” said Mr Mac Gabhann.

“With his condition, stability is the best thing we can ask for.

“He has been waiting for a heart for six years and while he waits he will gradually get worse.”

Last June, Daithi’s Law came into effect, bringing Northern Ireland in line with the rest of the UK as it meant most adults are now automatically considered potential organ donors.

Adults are now deemed to have given consent as a potential organ donor after their death unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

While Mr Mac Gabhann is proud of this change, he continues to campaign to encourage families to join the organ donors’ register with their children.

“It can be a very emotive and difficult conversation involving children but we want to normalise it,” said Mr Mac Gabhann.

“It is the only thing that will save Daithi’s life.”

On continuing to campaign, Mr Mac Gabhann said: “We now want to put pressure on government to continue with public awareness campaigns which we know make such a difference.

“We will continue to put pressure on our government to do more.”