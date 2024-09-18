Day of celebration for Londonderry as city growth deal is signed

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A day of celebration has been hailed in Londonderry with the signing of a multimillion-pound city and growth deal.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly were among those in Derry for the signing of the deal on Wednesday.

Derry City and Strabane mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr described the sense of pride of the council working with government and partners to see the deal delivered.

It comes amid uncertainty around funding for two other deals covering Causeway Coast and Glens and the Mid South West after it emerged last week that the cash was to be paused amid a spending review.

The whole of Northern Ireland is covered by four city and growth deals worth a total of £1.7 billion.

A Westminster Government decision to pause funding until its upcoming spending review was met with widespread anger from local politicians when it was announced late on Friday.

Over the weekend it was clarified that two of the deals, Belfast regions, and Derry City and Strabane, will not be affected by the suspension.

However, the remaining two deals are still subject to the funding pause.

The Derry City and Strabane deal was signed during an event at the Guildhall on Wednesday morning.