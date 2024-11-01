Shadow NI secretary unable to visit region due to lack of funds for trip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland has defended his failure to visit the region since his appointment, insisting he has not been provided with the money to pay for a trip.

Alex Burghart, the Conservative MP for Brentwood and Ongar, was appointed to the position in July.

Mr Burghart blamed post-election reorganisation within his party for the funding issues that, he says, have prevented him visiting Northern Ireland in the four months since.

It's been very annoying for me that I haven't been able to come Alex Burghart

“We’re in a situation, obviously, following the general election where everything, including the running of Conservative Party Central Offices, is in flux,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“So getting the funding for trips has not been as easy as I would like, but I’ve spoken to a great many people in Westminster and on the phone.”

Mr Burghart insisted he had visited Belfast on many occasions in previous roles in government.

Asked by the presenter if he just had not been bothered to come, the politician responded: “I very, very much wanted to come… and if I’d had the money to do so I absolutely would have done so.

“And, as I say, I came multiple times in my previous role.”

Asked if he believed Northern Ireland was an expensive place to visit, Mr Burghart said: “This is something that I wanted to do, and if there had been the money available to do it, I very much would have done.

“It’s been very annoying for me that I haven’t been able to come.

I'm very, very much engaged with everyone on this job Alex Burghart

“But I’m sure you’ll appreciate I’ve spoken to a huge number of people, and I’ve been involved with politicians at all levels, businesses at all levels, and people throughout the community.

“So I’m very, very much engaged with everyone on this job.”

Further asked if he thought people could take his views on the region seriously in the absence of a visit, he replied: “I speak to people in Northern Ireland every day.

“Have done in this job.

“I’ve also held a number of posts in Westminster previously where I’ve made very, very frequent trips to Belfast.”