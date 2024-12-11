Man arrested on suspicion of murder after ‘sudden death’ in prison
Police launched a murder investigation following the death of a 49-year-old man at HMP Five Wells in Northamptonshire.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a “sudden death” in a Northamptonshire prison.
Officers were called to HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough at around 9.30am on Tuesday after a 49-year-old man was found dead.
A 20-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody, police said.
Northamptonshire Police said in a statement: “Officers were called to reports of the sudden death of a 49-year-old man at His Majesty’s Prison Five Wells in Wellingborough at about 9.30am on Tuesday December 10.
“Detectives from East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime team have launched an investigation and are working closely with the prison to establish the circumstances which has led to the man’s death.
“A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.”
HMP Five Wells is a category C prison run by security firm G4S, which cost £253 million to build.
It opened in 2022 with a capacity of more than 1,600.