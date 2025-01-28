Norse code: Keeping the flame at the Up Helly Aa festival
The festival takes place in Lerwick, Shetland, on the last Tuesday in January every year.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Revellers have gathered on Shetland for the annual Up Helly Aa fire festival.
The event marks the end of the Yule season in Nordic culture, and features “guizers” in Viking costume marching through Lerwick, bearing torches.
The event culminated in the burning of an imitation Viking galley in Lerwick harbour amid spectacular scenes.
Earlier, the “Vikings” gathered in daylight to pose for photos.