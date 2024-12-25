In Pictures: Plucky bathers take a Christmas dip
Despite the mild weather, the swimming waters around the UK offered a bracing start to the day.
Hardy swimmers, including many in fancy dress, started Christmas Day around the UK and Ireland with an outdoor swim.
Although Wednesday was forecast to be “dry and cloudy” with no snow or frost likely, temperatures from locations including the Dorset and Norfolk coasts, the Serpentine pond in London and a Dublin yacht club meant it was a bracing dip for those who took to the water.
Out of the water, running, cycling and other modes of exercise were popular before people settled down for Christmas dinner.
Meanwhile in Norfolk, members of the royal family thanked well-wishers who queued to see them walk to church for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham, and some fans camped overnight to catch a glimpse of the King and Queen and Kate and William.