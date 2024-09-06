Noel Edmonds to return as TV host with farm series

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Noel Edmonds is set to return to TV hosting with a new series set on his New Zealand farm, it is understood.

The 75-year-old presenter, whose Deal Or No Deal show ended on Channel 4 in 2016 following around 3,000 episodes, owns the River Haven vineyard in Ngatimoti on the South Island.

The PA news agency understands that ITV will broadcast the new farming show.

Edmonds runs River Haven with his wife Liz, who married Edmonds in 2009 after meeting him when she worked as a make-up artist on Deal Or No Deal.

He describes it as a place “where like-minded people could come together, express opinions, offer guidance and share life experiences”, and it includes a restaurant, a pub and a place to play disc golf or boules.

The former Multi-Coloured Swap Shop and Noel’s House Party host is not the first TV presenter to turn to farming.

Jeremy Clarkson’s popular Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm has proved popular, and turned characters including Kaleb Cooper into stars.

BBC presenter Matt Baker also hosts Our Dream Farm With Matt Baker on Channel 4.

Edmonds was a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018, and was eliminated first before former football boss Harry Redknapp took the jungle crown.

He also embarked on a farewell tour of the UK and took the show’s 22 red boxes to the audience at recognisable landmarks.

In 2023, Deal Or No Deal returned on ITV with Stephen Mulhern taking on hosting duties.

It became famous for its red boxes ranging in cash prizes from 1p to the £250,000 jackpot, after it was axed by Channel 4 in 2016.

Just nine people walked away with the £250,000 jackpot during the original 11-year run.

Edmonds briefly hosted the Channel 4 comedy show Cheap Cheap Cheap in 2017.