Fact check: Nigel Farage praised Donald Trump for having ‘courage and guts’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A video posted on the social media platform TikTok shows a photograph of political activist Tommy Robinson alongside footage of Nigel Farage. In the video, the Reform UK leader says: “Because I respect him for his courage. The guy has got guts, the guy’s got balls – he stands up and fights for the right values.”

Evaluation

Despite the placement of the image suggesting Nigel Farage’s comments were about Tommy Robinson, he was instead praising Donald Trump in the footage taken from an interview conducted in October 2024. Earlier this year, Mr Farage publicly criticised Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

The facts

Nigel Farage was interviewed by The Spectator in October for the news magazine’s podcast focusing on American politics. In video footage of the conversation posted to YouTube, Mr Farage can be heard to say: “I’ve never tried to make a quick buck off the back of knowing Donald Trump or anything like that. I genuinely haven’t and I never ever will – because I respect him for his courage. The guy has got guts, the guy’s got balls – he stands up and fights for the right values both in America and for western values and against our potential enemies.”

This is the footage used in the TikTok post, which presents a truncated version of Mr Farage’s statement without the context linking his words to the incoming US president.

When challenged on whether the post had been made with artificial intelligence tools, the user who uploaded the video replied and confirmed the origin of the clip. He wrote: “I used the clip from when he was talking about Trump one day hopefully he will talk about Tommy like this.”

Mr Farage has been publicly critical of Robinson’s activities, largely involving protests against Muslims and Islam in the UK. Robinson was a co-founder of the now-defunct right-wing activist group the English Defence League.

In 2018, Mr Farage claimed the “fixation” Ukip – the political party he twice led – had with Robinson and the English Defence League had driven him away.

Earlier this year, Robinson accused Mr Farage of “throwing me under the bus” and “lying” while “kicking people out of Reform for standing with” his supporters.

Links

Original post on TikTok (posted)

Nigel Farage on Trump, Labour, and why he’s the ‘natural candidate’ for US ambassador – YouTube (archived page and video)

Nigel Farage video on Facebook (archived post and video)

Post on X by Tommy Robinson (archived)

Second post on X by Tommy Robinson (archived)