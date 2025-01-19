Patel brands Reform UK a ‘pop-up act’ ahead of Trump inauguration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Priti Patel has branded Reform UK a “pop-up act” ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration, after she was pressed on party leader Nigel Farage’s relationship with the US president-elect.

It comes after Mr Farage described some members of the incoming president’s cabinet as “genuine friends on speed dial”.

A number of UK figures, including Dame Priti and Mr Farage, have been invited to Washington for Monday’s ceremonies.

You know Reform, we’re not a pop-up act in the way in which they are, and their presence is here right now Dame Priti Patel

When asked if she will have to make peace with Clacton’s MP in order to get a hearing in the White House, the shadow foreign secretary argued this is not relevant.

Speaking to Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News, Dame Priti described the Conservatives and the Republican Party as “sister parties”.

She added: “We have enduring, long standing ties with the Republican party. Our two parties in government and out of government have worked closely together over decades.

“In the past, two governments ending the Cold War, bringing economic prosperity around the world, as well as for our two countries.

“You know Reform, we’re not a pop-up act in the way in which they are, and their presence is here right now. Our two parties are knitted together in the very principles of conservativism, and our DNA on values and beliefs is incredibly strong.

“So I don’t think that’s particularly relevant. I think importantly, I have worked with the last Trump government when I was home secretary.

“I have a track record, certainly in working on national security, homeland security – the real issues that matter to the British people and the American people, and those ties will continue.”

Speaking to The Sun On Sunday, Mr Farage reiterated his offer to work with the Labour Government when it comes to the new US administration.

He told the paper that if he is able to help “behind the scenes”, he will do so “because it is in the national interest”.