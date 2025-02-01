People who backed remain ‘shouldn’t be allowed to vote’, Reform rally hears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People who voted remain in the Brexit referendum “shouldn’t be allowed to vote”, a Reform UK rally has heard.

John Elliott, a businessman who has lent his support to the party, shared a stage with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as he made the tongue-in-cheek claim.

After asking if anyone at the Reform UK rally in the north east of England had opposed Brexit and had now “seen the light”, Mr Elliott added: “I reckon anyone who voted remain shouldn’t be allowed to vote.

Anybody who voted Labour in the last election… what’s their judgment like? Have they got good judgment? John Elliott

“Anybody who voted Labour in the last election… what’s their judgment like? Have they got good judgment?”

Mr Farage laughed and did not appear to take the suggestion seriously.

He praised Mr Elliott, the founder of washing machine and dehumidifier manufacturer Ebac, and said the UK “needs people like John, people that take risks, people that set up factories, people that make profits or make losses, people that employ loads of people”.

Mr Farage added: “We’ve got to have the right atmosphere in this country, the right environment for people like John to go out and take those risks.”

Elsewhere in the rally, held in Houghton-le-Spring, near Sunderland, Mr Farage welcomed two defecting Conservative councillors to his party.

Joe Quinn and Cathy Hunt were former Durham County Council Tories, and take Reform’s numbers in the authority up to three.

The party is holding a series of rallies across the UK as it hopes to win more council seats and constituencies in the devolved nations in upcoming elections.