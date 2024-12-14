Reform could name spy-accused ‘Andrew confidant’ who ‘met Cameron and May’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Reform UK is prepared to name an alleged Chinese spy linked to the Duke of York, despite a court anonymity order, Nigel Farage said, as it was reported that the suspect met two former prime ministers.

The party is threatening to use parliamentary privilege, which gives MPs certain legal immunities over what they say in the Commons, to disclose the businessman’s identity in the chamber.

The alleged spy, known only as H6, was described in court as having formed an “unusual degree of trust” with the duke, and is banned from the UK.

It comes amid reports that the businessman also met Lord Cameron and Baroness May on separate occasions, and kept pictures of the encounters in his London office.

The alleged agent was first excluded from entering Britain in 2023 by then-home secretary Suella Braverman, with the Home Office saying he was considered to have engaged in “covert and deceptive activity” on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.

Judges at a specialist tribunal in London on Thursday ruled Ms Braverman had been “entitled to conclude” that he “represented a risk to the national security”.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Mr Farage said: “The man should be named immediately, otherwise the whole thing smacks of an establishment cover-up.

“If it’s not resolved in the courts, he should be named in the Commons. It’s clearly in the national interest.”

Labour MP Graham Stringer told the paper it was “ludicrous for this person to remain anonymous in the country he was allegedly spying on”.

Prince Andrew needs to be clear and honest. He has made a mistake, he was in a vulnerable period at the time. But now he needs to be properly open about what happened. There needs to be a full, proper investigation by the security services Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith will reportedly seek a Commons debate on Monday over the man’s alleged activities, despite the convention that MPs avoid discussing the affairs of senior members of the royal family.

Sir Iain, a prominent China hawk who has himself been sanctioned by Beijing, said on Saturday: “Prince Andrew needs to be clear and honest. He has made a mistake, he was in a vulnerable period at the time. But now he needs to be properly open about what happened. There needs to be a full, proper investigation by the security services.

“Get ready for project kowtow on steroids. The UK Government crawling on their bellies in obedience. The Government doesn’t want to upset China because they’re ‘so desperate’ over the economy.”

The businessman allegedly used so-called “elite capture” tactics to target senior figures in the British establishment.

He is thought to have met Lord Cameron at a Downing Street reception and Lady May at a black-tie event, each encounter appearing to have taken place over the last 15 years, the Sunday Times reported.

The businessman had brought a case to the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) after his initial exclusion in 2023, but his appeal was dismissed on Thursday.

However, the alleged spy has been granted an interim anonymity order which protects his identity.

At a hearing in July, the tribunal was told that an adviser to Andrew had said he could act on the duke’s behalf when dealing with potential investors in China, and that H6 had been invited to the duke’s birthday party in 2020.

A letter referencing the event from the aide, Dominic Hampshire, was discovered on H6’s devices when he was stopped at a port in November 2021.

The letter also said: “I also hope that it is clear to you where you sit with my principal and indeed his family.

“You should never underestimate the strength of that relationship… Outside of his closest internal confidants, you sit at the very top of a tree that many, many people would like to be on.”

On Friday, a statement from the duke’s office said: “The Duke of York followed advice from His Majesty’s Government and ceased all contact with the individual after concerns were raised.

“The duke met the individual through official channels with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed.

“He is unable to comment further on matters relating to national security.”

The Government and a representative for Lord Cameron have been contacted for comment.

A spokesman for Lady May said: “Baroness May and her husband, Sir Philip, are photographed at numerous events in any given year; as such, she doesn’t remember when or where this particular photograph was taken or the man in question.”