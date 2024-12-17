Farage says he talked money with Musk amid speculation of donation to Reform UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage suggested he has kicked off talks with Elon Musk for a potential donation to the party, saying the two had discussed money and that there will be “ongoing negotiations” with the tech billionaire.

Mr Farage described his hour-long meeting with Mr Musk at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday as “great” and “historic”, saying he and party treasurer Nick Candy had “learned a great deal about the Trump ground game”.

“We only have one more chance left to save the West and we can do great things together,” he said.

Mr Farage also met vice president-elect JD Vance during the trip.

The meeting follows newspaper reports, dismissed by Mr Farage, that X owner Mr Musk was preparing to donate up to 100 million dollars (£79 million) to Reform UK.

Mr Farage has previously criticised American political figures for getting involved in British politics, saying then-president Barack Obama had “behaved disgracefully” by suggesting the UK would be “at the back of the queue” for a US trade deal if it voted for Brexit.

He had repeatedly insisted he knows nothing about a potential contribution to Reform from Mr Musk, but said the party would take the money if it were offered.

But writing in The Telegraph after the meeting, Mr Farage said Mr Musk described Labour and the Conservatives as “the uniparty” and “left us in no doubt that he is right behind us”.

“Inevitably, following such intense media speculation, the issue of money was discussed, and there will be ongoing negotiations on that score,” the Reform UK leader added.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it was a “matter for the rules” when asked if a potential large donation by Mr Musk to a UK party would worry Sir Keir Starmer.

He added: “There are already existing rules on foreign donations, but the Government has committed to, you know, to strengthening the rules.”

Mr Farage said his meeting with Mr Vance on Monday was “great”.

I will always do what is in the national interest and renewing our strong ties with America after four years of Joe Biden can only be a good thing for our country Nigel Farage, Reform UK leader

“He is a friend of mine and I have known him for 14 years – Kemi Badenoch has known him for 14 days,” he said.

Tory leader Mrs Badenoch met Mr Vance during a recent trip to the US where she met Republican figures in Washington DC.

Mr Farage has previously suggested he could be a bridge between Sir Keir and Mr Trump due to his friendship with the US president-elect.

He said: “I have always said I will help this Government with contacts.

“It isn’t just President Trump and the incoming vice president, but I have known large numbers of the cabinet for many years.

“I will always do what is in the national interest and renewing our strong ties with America after four years of Joe Biden can only be a good thing for our country.”

Mr Musk is reported to have spent more than 250 million dollars (£197 million) to support Mr Trump’s re-election campaign, focused on increasing turnout in key states.

He has since been named as one of the two heads of a new cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency in the incoming Trump administration.

The visit is at least the fourth time Mr Farage has travelled to America since his election as MP for Clacton in July.