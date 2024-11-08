Val McDermid and Nicola Sturgeon to discuss books at festive event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon and crime writer Val McDermid have told how books drew them together and remain the “mainstay” of their friendship, ahead of a December event in Edinburgh.

The two will discuss the joys of reading at a festive edition of In The Company Of Books, at Assembly Hall in Edinburgh on December 15, while “interrogating” guests and drinking mulled wine.

The women described their friendship as “improbable” and said that all their conversations revolve around reading.

Former journalist McDermid has sold more than 19 million books internationally and her work has been translated into more than 40 languages. She has received six honorary doctorates and is an Honorary Fellow of St Hilda’s College, Oxford.

MSP Sturgeon was the longest-serving and first woman first minister of Scotland, and represents the Glasgow Southside constituency.

After the event in Edinburgh they will host a similar one at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

They said: “Books are magic. Portable magic, according to Stephen King. And like magic, books build bridges. In our case, an improbable friendship between a passionate politician and Scotland’s queen of crime.

“Our love of books is what first drew us together and it remains the mainstay of that friendship.

“Every conversation we have eventually meanders round to the books we are reading, what we’ve been enjoying, what has been making us laugh or cry, or keeping us on the edge of our seats. And now we want to share the love.

“First up, festive fun at Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms with two stellar mystery guests, then off to the Glasgow International Comedy Festival where we’ll be joined by two top names from the comedy world.

“We’ll be interrogating our guests about the books that shaped them and why they love reading. Revelations galore await as we explore the love and laughter between the covers.”

The event is part of Edinburgh’s Christmas.

A spokesperson for Unique Assembly, producers of Edinburgh’s Christmas said: “We are thrilled to have Val and Nicola bring their in-conversation event to Edinburgh’s Christmas this year.

“This is sure to be a highlight in the Christmas calendar and we invite everyone to grab a glass of mulled wine and settle in for what will be a witty, warm and insightful event.”