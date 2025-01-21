Daily pill for lung cancer to be made routinely available on the NHS

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A daily pill that has shown to double survival time in certain lung cancer patients is to be made routinely available on the NHS, with hundreds of people set to benefit.

Osimertinib, also known as Tagrisso and made by AstraZeneca, can help stop cancer from returning after surgery when taken alongside chemotherapy.

It has been recommended as an additional treatment for patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

The EGFR protein controls cell growth and survival. The mutation is common in NSCLC and causes abnormal cell growth.

According to Nice, osimertinib can help stop cancer from returning after surgery by targeting cells that have EGFR mutations.

The treatment was initially made available on the NHS through the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF) in January 2022, but will now be routinely available on the health service.

At Nice, we are determined to constantly learn from data and implementation and the information gathered during this drug’s time in the CDF and further clinical studies mean we can make this positive recommendation Helen Knight, Nice

It is estimated that about 600 people in England will benefit from the recommendation.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at Nice, said: “I am pleased we have been able to recommend that this targeted treatment for a specific gene mutation of lung cancer will be routinely available on the NHS.

“Previously the only treatment for people with this gene mutation of lung cancer where the tumour has been surgically removed was chemotherapy so I know patients will welcome this additional option.”

Trials found the median disease-free survival time for patients on osimertinib was 65.8 months compared with 28.1 months for patients taking a placebo.

Some 88% of people on osimertinib also lived for five years compared to 78% of people on the placebo.

Ms Knight added: “At Nice, we are determined to constantly learn from data and implementation and the information gathered during this drug’s time in the CDF and further clinical studies mean we can make this positive recommendation.”

It is estimated that about 95 people die of lung cancer every day in the UK.

In the last 10 years, Nice claims it has made 48 positive recommendations for treatments for the disease, which it estimates to be six times more than the previous decade.

Lung cancer has no labels; it can happen to anybody at any age Lung cancer patient Jules Fielder

Jules Fielder has been taking osimertinib since 2021.

She was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2021 at the age of 37, despite not smoking or having the classic symptoms of the disease, such as a persistent cough.

“Lung cancer has no labels; it can happen to anybody at any age,” Ms Fielder said.

“When I had my first scan after three months of being on osimertinib, the cancer had shrunk by 90% in my lungs.

“And I have stayed stable since that day. And because they are tablets, we don’t have to go to hospitals and be strapped to machines.”

Dr Jesme Fox, medical director of Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, added: “Another misconception is that if you get lung cancer, there is no hope. That is not true at all.

“If we pick up lung cancer early, then surgery and radiotherapy are potentially curative. And we have seen many advances in the last 10 to 15 years, there are a lot more treatment options now than there used to be.”

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS England national clinical director for cancer, said: “It’s great news this daily, life-extending pill is now routinely available as another treatment option for all patients in England with this type of lung cancer – secured at a cost-effective price for taxpayers.

“This drug offers the chance of precious additional years of life for hundreds of people following an operation for lung cancer with a specific gene mutation – and is just the latest example of cutting-edge, targeted cancer treatments to which the NHS has secured routine access too for patients.”