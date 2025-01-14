Hundreds of thousands of people aged 50 and 52 to be sent bowel cancer test kit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of thousands of people aged 50 and 52 will receive a bowel cancer testing kit in the post as the NHS extends its screening programme across England.

Around 850,000 more people will now be included in the bowel cancer screening programme, with those aged 50 and 52 receiving kits by the end of March.

People aged 51 and 53 will need to wait until their next birthday but will then be posted a kit.

The current programme covers people aged 54 to 74, with the expansion meaning everyone aged 50 to 74 will eventually be offered a home-screening test to help detect bowel cancer.

The faecal immunochemical test (FIT) checks for blood in a stool sample, with people collecting their own sample at home before posting it back to NHS labs in a prepaid return envelope.

Results are then sent out to people, along with any information about further tests, if required.

Heather James, the mother of Dame Deborah James who died of bowel cancer aged 40 in 2022, told the Sun: “Deborah will be up there grinning from ear to ear, jumping for joy.

“But I know she would want to urge anyone who gets a screening invite to take the test.

“She was all too aware that many people ignore the invite and put off their test, a decision that can prove fatal.”

Figures show that fewer than 60% of 54 to 57-year-olds take up the test, compared with more than 70% of those aged 60 to 74.

People are much more likely to survive bowel cancer or have successful treatment if the disease is caught before it has spread.

Steve Russell, national director for vaccinations and screening at NHS England, said: “Lives are saved when cancers are caught early and the expansion of the NHS bowel cancer screening programme to those aged 50 will help to spot signs of bowel cancer sooner, and potentially save thousands of lives.

“We are seeing positive uptake of the home-testing FIT kits, with over two-thirds of those eligible returning their tests, but this drops off in the lower age groups and we want to see even more people taking up the offer.

“While taking a test for bowel cancer may be the last thing you’re thinking about as you enter the new year, it could save your life, so if you’ve got a FIT kit hiding in a drawer at home, I would encourage you to return it quickly as you can.

“Most people won’t have signs of cancer, but if the test does detect anything, we can ensure they are sent on for further tests and treatment.”

There is no need to feel embarrassed about poo – the test is quick and simple to use and can detect signs of bowel cancer, often before symptoms appear, so please do return your FIT kit if you are sent one Professor Peter Johnson, NHS England

Professor Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer at NHS England, said: “Thousands of people in England develop bowel cancer each year, and there are concerns that it is becoming more common for people in their 50s.

“There is no need to feel embarrassed about poo – the test is quick and simple to use and can detect signs of bowel cancer, often before symptoms appear, so please do return your FIT kit if you are sent one.

“If anyone experiences symptoms such as blood in their poo or severe stomach pain, no matter their age, they should speak to their GP and get it checked out as soon as possible.”

Data suggests that around 2% of people who have the FIT test will need further investigation.

While the bowel cancer screening programme will cover those aged 50 to 74, anyone aged 75 and over can request a kit by phoning the NHS bowel cancer screening helpline on 0800 707 60 60.

The move comes after research last week showed that a glass of milk a day cuts the risk of bowel cancer by almost a fifth.

Researchers from the University of Oxford said they have found the strongest evidence yet that calcium protects against the deadly disease.

The team also discovered that having the equivalent of a glass of wine every day increases the risk of bowel cancer by 15%.

Bowel cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting people in the UK, with more than 44,000 new cases every year.

More than half of cases are preventable, with 13% caused by eating processed meat and 11% caused by overweight and obesity.

Screening is one of the best ways to spot bowel cancer at an early stage, when it is treatable and curable. In fact, more than nine in 10 people survive bowel cancer when it’s diagnosed at the earliest stage Dr Lisa Wilde, Bowel Cancer UK

Public health and prevention minister Andrew Gwynne said: “The evidence is overwhelming – this rollout will catch more cases at an earlier stage, preventing deaths and giving our fantastic NHS staff the precious time needed to treat people earlier and improve their life chances.”

Dr Lisa Wilde, director of research and external affairs at Bowel Cancer UK, said: “Screening is one of the best ways to spot bowel cancer at an early stage, when it is treatable and curable.

“In fact, more than nine in 10 people survive bowel cancer when it’s diagnosed at the earliest stage.”

Anyone with symptoms of bowel cancer is urged to contact their GP and not wait for a test.

Signs include stomach pain lasting three weeks or more, blood in stools, diarrhoea or constipation for no obvious reason lasting three weeks or more, a feeling of not having emptied the bowels after going to the toilet, bottom pain and loose, pale or greasy stools.