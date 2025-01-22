Doctors’ leaders: There must be a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to NHS corridor care

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has called for a “zero tolerance” approach to NHS corridor care, and accused health service leaders of not going far enough.

The college said there was a need to eliminate the practice, which sees patients treated in corridors, cupboards and temporary places owing to a lack of space and hospital beds.

“This is unsafe and unacceptable and puts patient safety, dignity and staff wellbeing at risk,” it said.

It coms after a report last week found patients are dying in corridors and sometimes going undiscovered for hours, while sick people are being left to soil themselves.

Over the decade we’ve spent working in the NHS, treating patients in corridors has gone from being almost unheard of to a daily feature of life as a resident physician. Many newly qualified doctors have known no other reality Dr Anthony Martinelli and Dr Catherine Rowan, co-chairs of the RCP resident doctor committee

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) report, which has been described as “harrowing”, told of patients sitting for days in chairs – so-called “chair care” – people left in corridors, delays to treatment and the elderly unable to get help because of a lack of call bells and not enough staff.

The RCN found patients are regularly treated in bathrooms, shower areas, cloakrooms, bereavement rooms and even viewing rooms (where families visit dead relatives).

It has also called for immediate Government action to end “corridor care”, which it says has become normalised and is not just occurring in the winter months.

On Wednesday, the RCP issued a new position statement, calling for the information relating to corridor care to be published rapidly, regularly and all year round.

“These incidents of care are no longer a problem confined to the winter months,” it said.

“Care provision in inappropriate areas reflects a lack of capacity within health and care systems to manage the demand for patients requiring urgent and emergency care.

“However, the scale of this problem is not understood.”

The RCP said it welcomed NHS England’s recognition of the problem, but guidance issued so far “does not go far enough and does not give the detail that staff need to provide care safely in these environments”.

Samantha Mauger, chairwoman of the RCP patient carer network, said: “Patients and carers attending an emergency department will be worried, scared and sometimes, in crisis.

“‘Corridor care’ is a clear symptom of the broader challenges facing the NHS, and has profound implications for patient safety, dignity and staff wellbeing.

“Patients being cared for in temporary care environments deserve the same standard of care that is offered to all patients admitted to hospital.”

Dr Anthony Martinelli and Dr Catherine Rowan, co-chairs of the RCP resident doctor committee, said: “Over the decade we’ve spent working in the NHS, treating patients in corridors has gone from being almost unheard of to a daily feature of life as a resident physician.

“Many newly qualified doctors have known no other reality. We must work together to show that the NHS can improve and get back to providing the safe, dignified, and high-quality care that patients deserve.”

The RCP said crowding in emergency departments has become increasingly prevalent in the UK over several years but has particularly escalated over the past 12–18 months.

In December, more than 54,000 patients in England waited more than 12 hours for admission to a bed, while research shows that patients who spend more than 12 hours in A&E are twice as likely to die within 30 days as those dealt with within two hours.