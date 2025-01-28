Charity concerns as NHS prepares to publish priorities for the year ahead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There could be “deadly consequences” if the NHS cuts a “critical” target for patients with a learning disability, a charity has warned.

Every year, health leaders in England publish national planning guidance for the NHS, which sets out the key priorities for hospitals and community services.

Last year some 32 goals were set but reports suggest that this year the number of targets could be reduced.

People with a learning disability are currently dying, on average, up to 23 years earlier than the general population. Scrapping targets for vital interventions like annual health checks – where existing and potential health conditions can be identified and treated early on - will only make this gap wider Jon Sparkes, Mencap

It has been reported that the target for 75% of people with learning disabilities to receive an annual health check will be cut from the list.

Learning disability charity Mencap warned that scrapping the ambition could make the life expectancy gap between people with learning disabilities and the general population “wider”.

“Reports suggesting that critical NHS goals, such as ensuring annual health checks for people with a learning disability, are at risk of being scrapped could have deadly consequences,” said Mencap chief executive Jon Sparkes.

Health officials said learning disability annual health checks are a requirement in the 2024/25 GP contract.

It is expected that the slimmed down set of objectives for the NHS to meet this year will be published this week, with a key focus expected to be on meeting the Prime Minister’s target on tackling England’s hospital waiting list.

Mr Sparkes added: “Even when resources are tight, addressing waiting times and ensuring people with a learning disability are receiving adequate healthcare should never be pitted against each other.

“There are still so many barriers to people with a learning disability getting the care they deserve, regardless of where they are in the queue for appointments or treatment.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s “plan for change” pledges that by July 2029, 92% of patients will be seen within 18 weeks for routine hospital treatment such as hip and knee replacements.

Figures released in January show that the waiting list for routine hospital treatment in England has fallen to its lowest level for 18 months, separate NHS figures show.

An estimated 7.48 million treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of November, relating to 6.28 million patients – down from 7.54 million treatments and 6.34 million patients at the end of October.

The latest figures also show that 2,051 patients in England had been waiting more than 18 months to start routine treatment at the end of November and 16,904 patients had been waiting more than 65 weeks.

The 2024/25 planning guidance called for all waits over 65 weeks to be “eliminated” by September 2024, “except where patients choose to wait longer or in specific specialties”.

Campaign groups and charities representing patients with different conditions stand poised ready to read the 2025/26 planning guidance.

The Royal Osteoporosis Society said that during the general election campaign, Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he would extend early diagnosis services for osteoporosis.

Ahead of the guidance being published, Craig Jones, chief executive of the organisation said: “The move to fewer targets shouldn’t come at the expense of action on election pledges.”

One of the 2024/25 pledges called for a women’s health hub to be established in each region by the end of 2024.

It is understood that the target will not be renewed as the majority of local areas – 39 out of 42 – have already established these hubs.

An NHS England spokesperson said: “It is absolutely right that women’s health is taken seriously by the NHS – while hubs are already available in more than nine in ten areas of the country, it is vital that local systems have convenient and rapid services in place to meet the needs of women in their local communities.”

NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care have been asked about the reports which suggest the learning disability annual health check target will be scrapped.

A DHSC spokesperson said: “We don’t comment on leaks.

“Through our investment and reforms, we will make sure the NHS can be there for everyone with a learning disability when they need it.

“NHS leaders know their local population best and so it remains the case that they must consider how to address health inequalities in their area, including for people with a learning disability and autistic people.”