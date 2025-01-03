Flu hospital admissions increase by 12% in Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hospital admissions in Scotland caused by the flu have increased by 12% in just a week, new figures show.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) has described the amount of laboratory confirmed influenza this winter as “extraordinary” – with prevalence at 52.6 per 100,000 of the population in the week up to December 29.

In the same week, 1,537 people were taken to hospital as a result of the flu outbreak, compared to 1,375 the previous week.

The number of positive tests also increased slightly from 2,823 to 2,886, slowing from earlier in the summer.

According to a report from PHS on Friday, a “substantial number of well-vaccinated” care homes have faced outbreaks, but thus far “only a small number of deaths have been reported”.

The figures come as Health Secretary Neil Gray warned the NHS continues to face “significant” pressures due in part to the increase in flu cases.

“The NHS continues to face significant winter pressures, including cases of Influenza A, which – as today’s figures show – remain very high,” he said.

“Everyone can reduce the chance of catching flu or spreading it to others with good hand hygiene and other precautions, staying home if you have respiratory symptoms and most crucially, getting the vaccination if eligible.

“The groups eligible for the flu vaccine this winter are more likely to experience serious illness or complications from flu due to older age or underlying health conditions.

“I therefore urge all those who are eligible for vaccinations this winter to come forward as soon as possible in order to protect themselves.

“I am enormously grateful to all those working in health and social care settings for their extraordinary efforts over the busy festive period.

“I want to thank the public, too, for taking heed of messages about accessing the right care in the right place, and taking steps to help slow the spread of infection.

“It is important for everyone to be familiar with the different resources available, including NHS Inform’s online tools that can help you to get appropriate health advice as quickly as possible.

“People should always call 999 in a life-threatening emergency, but if this is not the case please visit nhsinform.scot or call NHS24 on 111 first.”