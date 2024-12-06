What the papers say – December 6
Here are the top stories to round out the working week.
Sir Keir Starmer’s latest attempts to reset his policies for Government, the ‘quad-demic’ expected to increase pressure on the NHS, and more feature on Britain’s front pages this Friday.
The Daily Mirror and The Guardian both say the NHS will face a “quad-demic” of winter emergencies in the coming months.
The Independent and the i look to Sir Keir Starmer for their front pages, as the Prime Minister asks the public to wait to judge his Government on how it improves UK living standards.
According to The Times, Sir Keir blames “blockers and bureaucrats” for the British housing crisis.
The Daily Express used its headline to attack Sir Keir as campaigners accuse the PM of “ignoring” immigration: which they say is the “biggest problem” facing the UK.
The Daily Mail has also taken aim at Sir Keir, comparing his time as leader to the ‘box-office flops’ filmed at Pinewood film studios where he launched his ‘plan for change’.
The Metro reports on the continued manhunt for an armed assassin who gunned down UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson in New York on Wednesday.
Financial Times splashes on British infrastructure financier Covalis bidding to invest in Thames Water as the embattled utilities firm prepares for sale to French company Suez.
The Daily Star reports that a popular festive season favourite might be making you bald.