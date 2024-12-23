21 NHS staff help deliver triplets born three weeks early

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A mother and father from Falkirk were given an early Christmas surprise after what was supposed to be a routine scan turned into the day their triplets were born.

Fiona Zebik was originally scheduled to give birth on January 9, but ended up delivering her children more than three weeks early on December 16.

Following a routine scan, staff at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital decided the 37-year-old should be admitted immediately.

Later that evening, she gave birth to her daughters Romy and Raye and her son Louie – all within five minutes.

A total of 21 staff were involved in the delivery of the triplets, who were born at just over 30 weeks’ gestation.

The NHS team included obstetricians, paediatricians, neonatal nurses, midwives and healthcare support workers.

Baby Romy was the first to be delivered at 8.23pm, and weighed 3lb 6 ounces.

She was quickly followed by her sister Raye, who weighed 2lbs 9 ounces at 8.25pm.

Her brother Louie was the last to be delivered at 8.28pm, weighing 3lb 5 ounces.

The staff have been fantastic and Ricki and I would like to thank everyone involved in caring for me and the triplets during the pregnancy, delivery and in the Neonatal Unit. Fiona Zebik

Mother Fiona and father Ricki, from Larbert, said they are delighted to report that all three babies are doing well, despite arriving slightly earlier than planned.

Ms Zebik said: “I was only expecting to pop into the hospital for a scan on the Monday and was looking forward to going home to get organised for the delivery a few weeks later – however things didn’t quite go according to plan as the staff decided the babies were on their way and should be delivered that day.

“The staff have been fantastic and Ricki and I would like to thank everyone involved in caring for me and the triplets during the pregnancy, delivery and in the Neonatal Unit.”

I am incredibly proud of everyone involved who went above and beyond to ensure the safe delivery of these triplets who kept us all on our toes by deciding they wanted to join in on the festivities early Kirsty MacInnes, senior midwife

Kirsty MacInnes, senior midwife for obstetrics, gynaecology and sexual health services at NHS Forth Valley, said it took a “real team effort” to deliver the babies.

“I am incredibly proud of everyone involved who went above and beyond to ensure the safe delivery of these triplets who kept us all on our toes by deciding they wanted to join in on the festivities early,” she said.

The triplets are expected to remain in the neonatal unit for the next few weeks so staff can provide specialist care and support to help them gain strength and weight so they are well enough to return home in the new year.

Although triplets are a relatively rare occurrence, it is the second set born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital this year after Alexia and Jordan Lyons welcomed identical triplet girls – Francesca, Vanessa and Alyssa – on June 27.

The Lyons triplets spent the next 29 days in hospital before being taken home to New Carron Village a couple of weeks before their actual due date in August.