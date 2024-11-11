NHS England calls on donors to ‘give the gift of blood’ this Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The NHS in England has launched a winter campaign calling on people to “give the gift of blood” this Christmas.

Donors have been urged to book and stick to their appointments in the lead-up to Christmas as figures revealed that last December the total amount of blood collected was the lowest monthly total since 2020.

In December 2023 the NHS collected around 108,000 donations – 10% below the monthly average.

Between now and the end of Christmas week, we still have over 99,000 appointments that we need to fill to maintain the lifesaving supply of blood to hospitals Dr Jo Farrar, NHS Blood and Transplant

The health service has said there is a particular need for O negative, B negative and donors of black heritage to come forward.

There are just under 100,000 appointments still to fill between now and Christmas week, with almost two-thirds of available appointments in town and city centre donor centres.

The Christmas period is particularly busy for hospitals.

During Christmas week last year demand for the vital O negative blood type – the universal type used to save lives in emergencies – exceeded collections by 300 units.

There is also a need for donors from the black community to help patients with sickle cell who need ethnically matched blood.

England remains in amber alert for low blood stocks, with more than 99,000 appointments to fill across England up until the end of Christmas week, and over 62,000 of these in town and city centre donor centres.

Dr Jo Farrar, chief executive at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “The NHS needs life-saving blood all year round.

“Last December we saw a slump in donations so we are asking people to give the best gift this winter – please give blood.

The whole process takes just one hour and each donation can save or improve up to three lives Dr Jo Farrar, NHS Blood and Transplant

“We have asked a lot of our amazing donors this year and we are incredibly thankful for their support and dedication.

“Between now and the end of Christmas week, we still have over 99,000 appointments that we need to fill to maintain the lifesaving supply of blood to hospitals.

“People who don’t know their blood type will find out after donating.

“Giving blood is quick and easy.

“The whole process takes just one hour and each donation can save or improve up to three lives.

“Please book an appointment today and help us save lives this Christmas.”

To book an appointment, visit www.blood.co.uk, use the GiveBlood app or call 0300 123 23 23.