Early cancer diagnosis in England reaches highest level

The number of patients being diagnosed with cancer at an early stage in England has risen to its highest level, according to NHS analysis.

The latest data – which focuses on 13 of the most common cancers, such as breast, prostate and lung cancer – shows nearly three in five patients are being diagnosed at stages one or two, when the cancer is easier to treat.

The NHS said the news follows a major drive over the last two years to encourage millions of people to come forward for potentially life-saving checks.

This has now been caught early enough for treatment – if things had been left for a few more months it could have been very different Paul Nelson, patient

This includes those who may be at a higher risk because of hereditary or lifestyle factors.

New data shows almost 60% (58.7%) of common cancers diagnosed between September 2023 and August 2024 were identified at an early stage.

The NHS said this marked an improvement of 2.7 percentage points on pre-pandemic levels, equating to roughly 7,000 additional patients diagnosed at an early stage.

Dame Cally Palmer, national cancer director for NHS England, said: “Lives are saved when cancers are caught early – and following a major drive on early detection in recent years, it’s really encouraging to see more people than ever are now being diagnosed at an earlier stage.

“There is still much more to do to save more lives and we will not let up in our efforts to catch more cancers earlier, where treatment is more likely to be successful.

“NHS teams across the country are continuing to take tests and checks closer to people who need them, and with new treatments being made available all the time, we will continue to do all we can to get people seen and treated for cancer as early as possible.”

The Targeted Lung Health Check (TLHC) and Liver Health Programmes are among the initiatives rolled out by the NHS to help catch more cancers earlier.

They see hi-tech mobile scanning trucks and vans go into communities to offer in-depth checks to people at shopping centres, sports stadiums, food banks and supermarket car parks.

Data shows more than 5,000 people have been diagnosed with lung cancer earlier via the TLHC programme since it was launched in 2019.

Paul Nelson, 72, from Birkenhead, had no symptoms at all when he went for a TLHC check but a scan found lung cancer.

Recalling the moment he was diagnosed, Mr Nelson said: ”That first scan gave me a chance of life. I had no symptoms whatsoever and was fit and healthy, so I was devastated when they told me it was cancer.”

He added: “I’ve never had any problems with my chest but I was given the check and then offered the scan, so I thought, why not. I am so glad I went.

“This has now been caught early enough for treatment – if things had been left for a few more months it could have been very different.

“I have spoken with several friends and former colleagues who have put off having the check, after being offered it. I’ve told them that they need to go.

“Why wouldn’t you have a free check-up if it can spot something early? If this can happen to me when I was so healthy, it can happen to anyone.”

New analysis also shows more people than ever were tested for cancer over the last year.

More than three million people were seen for urgent cancer checks from November 2023 to October 2024, which is up by over 100,000 on the same period the year before, and up by over 700,000 on the same period five years ago – before the Covid pandemic.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS England’s national clinical director for cancer, said: “As we all live longer and the number of people developing cancer continues to rise, the NHS is diagnosing more cancers than ever before.

“Our work to raise awareness, help to warn those at risk and encourage people to come forward for checks is vital to make sure people can get treatment promptly. Talking about cancer helps save lives too so, if you’re seeing friends and loved ones this new year, please check in with them and have a conversation.

“If anyone is worried they might have signs or symptoms of cancer, please encourage them to get checked – the NHS is here for people and wants to see them at the earliest opportunity.”

In response to the figures, Claire Rowney, chief executive of Breast Cancer Now, said: “While it’s positive that these figures show a small improvement in the percentage of common cancers being diagnosed at stage 1 and 2, there’s still much more to do to ensure as many breast cancers as possible are diagnosed at the earliest stages.

“Currently, far too many women are missing out on vital breast screening that can detect the disease at the earliest stages, when treatment is most likely to be successful.

“Furthermore, it’s deeply worrying that so many people continue to endure lengthy, anxious waits to have possible breast cancer symptoms checked out, receive a diagnosis and start the vital treatment that gives them the best chance of survival.

“We know that guaranteeing breast cancer patients an early diagnosis is fundamental to saving more lives from the disease. Which is why Breast Cancer Now is calling for urgent action to improve uptake of breast screening, alongside speeding up breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“At Breast Cancer Now, we also want every woman to know the importance of regular breast checking, and the many different signs and symptoms of breast cancer, so they feel empowered to regularly check their breasts, and get any new or unusual breast changes checked by a GP. Anyone looking for support or information, can speak to our expert nurses now by calling our free and confidential Helpline on 0808 800 6000.”

Dame Laura Lee, CEO of Maggie’s cancer charity, added: “Early diagnosis is absolutely critical to making sure people with cancer get treated and get well, so this is welcome news from NHS England.

“However, given more people than ever before will be living with cancer in 2025, clearly there is still some way to go.

“It is vital that as well as improving diagnosis and treatment we get much better at supporting people with cancer to live well and the Government invest in this as part of their 10-year plan for the NHS.”