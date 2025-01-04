MP calls for urgent health reform as NHS declares critical incident in Cornwall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An MP has called for urgent reform of the NHS and social care after NHS bosses in Cornwall declared a critical incident.

Andrew George, who represents St Ives for the Liberal Democrats, said resilience must be improved at Cornwall’s hospitals to prevent the crisis every winter in the NHS.

On Friday NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly integrated care board declared a critical incident because of rising demand on services.

The Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro is experiencing long ambulance queues outside and high patient numbers in its emergency department, with many people medically fit for discharge but awaiting the right care, the NHS said.

“Last night NHS managers declared a critical incident across Cornwall’s health system as Cornwall’s only emergency department at Treliske again faced intolerable pressure,” Mr George said.

Resilience must be built into our NHS before the Health Secretary attempts his desired reorganisation MP Andrew George

“Resilience must be built into our NHS before the Health Secretary attempts his desired reorganisation.

“The problem is our hospitals have been set to operate on a just-in-time and excessive high bed-occupancy level, even during periods of relative low pressure.

“It’s madness that over the last decade hospitals conventionally operate with above 95% bed occupancy, even when pressure is lowest.

“As the president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, Dr Adrian Boyle, has correctly, in my view, said, every acute hospital needs an additional ward of beds to take the pressure off the emergency department, to address the problem of patient flow into our hospitals.

“It doesn’t help that Health Secretary Wes Streeting kicked reform of social care into the political long grass yesterday.

“If he can arrange for Professor Darzi to produce an excellent report into the reforms needed in our NHS in just nine weeks, then it really shouldn’t take three years to do the same for social care.

“In Cornwall, we not only need to heed Dr Boyle’s advice, but we must build and better use services available outside Treliske’s Emergency Department.

Please only come to the emergency department if you have a life or limb-threatening emergency Kate Shields, NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly

“From better use of and support for our local pharmacies, to reinstating the 24/7 Urgent Treatment Centre at West Cornwall Hospital.

“That service was closed overnight under the Conservatives over two years ago. That decision has clearly contributed to local difficulties.”

In England, the number of people in hospital is rising at a “very concerning rate” and is more than four times the level it was a month ago, according to NHS data.

Declaring a critical incident enables the NHS to create capacity, expedite patient discharges, relieve emergency department pressure and free up ambulances and their crews for urgent care.

Kate Shields, chief executive of NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly integrated care board, said: “We urgently need the public’s support to make sure we can see those who are sickest and have the greatest need.

“Please only come to the emergency department if you have a life or limb-threatening emergency.”

She urged people to help by using alternative services, including minor injury units, urgent treatment centres, pharmacies and NHS 111.

The NHS advises anyone unwell with flu, norovirus, or Covid-19 to stay at home, rest and hydrate.