Farming inheritance tax changes ‘straw that broke camel’s back’ – NFU chief

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Government’s change to inheritance tax relief on farming businesses was “the straw that broke the camel’s back”, the president of the National Farmer’s Union will tell members.

A “mass lobby” of MPs organised by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) will take place in Westminster on Tuesday, alongside a separate protest which thousands are expected to join.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw will tell members at an event in central London ahead of the mass lobby that the changes are an “extraordinary” betrayal of farmers by the Government.

Previously, farming businesses qualified for 100% relief on inheritance tax on agricultural property and business property.

But now the tax is being imposed on farms worth more than £1 million, with an effective tax rate of 20% on assets above the threshold, rather than the normal 40% rate for inheritance tax.

The Government says that the actual threshold before paying inheritance tax could be as much as £3 million, once exemptions for each partner in a couple and for the farm property are taken into account.

However, Mr Bradshaw will say that the “shocking policy” was built on “bad data” and was launched without consultation.

The NFU are warning more farmers will be affected by changes to tax relief on their property and land than the Treasury has accounted for.

Let us remember that they promised not to do this when they were wooing the rural vote. It’s not only been bungled in delivery, it’s also nothing short of a stab in the back Tom Bradshaw, NFU

Official estimates suggest only the richest quarter of landowners will be affected, but the NFU and others say reforms to inheritance tax relief could drag more farmers into paying extra.

“To launch a policy this destructive without speaking to anyone involved in farming beggars belief,” Mr Bradshaw will say.

“And let us remember that they promised not to do this when they were wooing the rural vote.

“It’s not only been bungled in delivery, it’s also nothing short of a stab in the back.”

He will call the budget “a kick in the teeth” following years of changing policy and 18 months of “some of the worst weather on record”.

“Far from catching wealthy homeowners with a bit of land, the Treasury’s mangling of the data means those people will generally not be affected,” he will say.

“It’s the farms producing this country’s food, which are more valuable assets, that are caught in the eye of the storm.

“The irony that this asset wealth will never become actual wealth unless farms are broken up or sold – kicking the legs out from under Britain’s food security – is a bitter one.

“And they will need to be broken up or sold, because farmers simply won’t have the money to pay this tax any other way.”

He will call on members to tell MPs their stories, and to tell them how it will affect their farms, families, and futures.

“It may be that ministers think today will be ‘it’, that we’ll get tired and they can just wait this out,” he will say.

“Well farmers may get tired, but as every one of you in this room knows, they don’t give up. We won’t give up.

“We won’t stop fighting this nationally or locally, in every constituency. If they don’t realise that, they really don’t know farmers at all.”