Inquests open into deaths of elderly couple found in their Dorset home

A retired salesman who was found dead along with his wife at their home died of hanging, an inquest has heard.

Detectives launched an investigation after the discovery of the bodies of Michael and Heather Newton at a house in Anthony’s Avenue, Poole, Dorset, at 11.35am on Tuesday December 31.

The opening of inquests into their deaths at Bournemouth Town Hall heard that Mr Newton, 76, died of “suspension by ligature”.

A separate inquest opened into the death of Mrs Newton, a 70-year-old retired conference manager born in Eastbourne, heard that the initial results of a post-mortem examination by Dr Russell Delaney had been unable to provide a cause of death, with further tests being carried out.

Coroner’s officer Nicola Muller told the hearing: “Police and paramedics had been called to the home address of Mr and Mrs Newton following reports of an unresponsive male and female.”

She added that the couple were formally identified by photographs provided by their family.

Coroner Brendan Allen adjourned the two cases for full inquests to be heard on July 22 and added: “In the meantime I will await the results of the post mortem.”

Police forensic officers were seen carrying out examinations of the couple’s home on Friday including a boat and a car parked on their driveway.

Bunches of flowers were also left at the entrance to the driveway.

Neighbour Edward Ramsbottom, 86, said that Mr and Mrs Newton were a “pleasant” couple and their deaths had come as a shock to the area.

Detective Inspector Ian Allen, of Dorset Police, said in a statement released following the deaths: “This is a very sad incident and we are doing all we can to support the next of kin.

“At this time, it is not believed anyone else was involved in the incident and inquiries will continue to find out the full circumstances surrounding the deaths.”