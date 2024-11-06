Three arrested over house explosion which killed seven-year-old boy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and the production of cannabis after a house explosion in Newcastle that killed two people, including a seven-year-old boy.

The blast happened in Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city, in the early hours of October 16.

On Wednesday, three men were arrested each on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter and one of the production of a class B drug, namely cannabis, Northumbria Police said.

Two men in their 30s and one in his 50s remain in police custody.

Seven-year-old Archie York and Jason “Jay” Laws, 35, died in the explosion.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith said: “This has been a truly tragic incident which resulted in the loss of two lives.

“As a result of our ongoing inquiries, three men have today been arrested in connection with the explosion.

“Our investigation will remain ongoing as we seek to provide answers to what has happened.

“We would continue to ask people to avoid speculation surrounding this incident both online and in the community.

“Anyone with any information which could assist our inquiries should contact us as soon as possible if they have not already done so.”