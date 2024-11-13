Woman, 62, charged with murder of 68-year-old man in Newcastle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A 68-year-old man who died after a suspected assault in Newcastle has been named by police as a woman is charged with his murder.

Officers received a report of a disturbance at a house on Sceptre Place, in the Elswick area of the city, at 6.30pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended and a man was found to have sustained serious stab injuries.

The man – who has now been named as John Hardy, of Sceptre Place – died a short time later despite the efforts of paramedics.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers, police said.

The Northumbria force confirmed Brenda Heslop, 62, of Sceptre Place, Newcastle, has now been charged with murder.

She is due to appear before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Mark Atherton, of the Force’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with John’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“We will offer them all of the support we can as they attempt to process the events of the past couple of days.”

Detective Inspector Atherton added: “A suspect has now been charged to appear in court and I’d ask that everyone avoid speculation – both online and in the community – and respect the active legal proceedings.

“Thank you to all of those who have so far provided information towards our investigation.

“If you have details which could assist us, then please get in touch.”