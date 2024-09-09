Murder victim’s mother says sadistic killer’s recommended release ‘outrageous’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The Parole Board’s recommendation that a sadistic killer who raped and stabbed a woman 60 times in 1997 could now be released from prison is “outrageous”, the victim’s mother has said.

Steven Ling has served 27 years behind bars after he was jailed for life after admitting the horrific murder of Joanne Tulip, 29, in Stamfordham, Northumberland.

He has been recommended for release following his fifth parole hearing.

A charge of rape was left on file during the original court case, so he is not a convicted sex offender, but in its ruling the Parole Board stated: “Mr Ling has always accepted that he raped the victim.”

The farm worker’s vicious murder on Christmas Day 1997 was inspired by sadism, the sentencing judge said back in 1998.

Sentencing him to life at Newcastle Crown Court, Mr Justice Potts told Ling, who was 23 at the time of the murder: “You inflicted appalling injuries on (Ms Tulip) while you were having sexual relations with her.

“I’m also satisfied that there was in your motivation an aspiration of sadism.”

He added: “You will never be released so long as it is thought you constitute a danger to women.”

After the Parole Board announced that Ling was now deemed not to pose a risk to the public so he could now be released, Ms Tulip’s mother Doreen Soulsby said she was “absolutely appalled and disgusted”.

She said: “That man committed horrific offences against my daughter and yet is deemed to not be a high risk, and is safe to be released from prison.

“It’s outrageous.”

Ms Soulsby said she was very concerned that Ling, now 49, will pursue relationships with women when he is released, having missed out on socialising with the opposite sex while in prison.

She said: “How can the Parole Board believe this man doesn’t pose a danger to society when he took my daughter away from her family by committing the most brutal and sadistic crimes?

“Ling needs to stay locked up behind bars – he is a danger to all women and girls.

“The recommended decision to release Ling into the community is a betrayal to not only Joanne’s family but to the families of other victims in similar situations – how can they have faith in our justice system when victims get outcomes like these?”

She urged the Government to block the recommendation, saying: “They must do everything they can to ensure women and girls are kept safe from this sadistic man.”

Ling was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years, which was reduced to 18 years by the High Court.

The Parole Board judgment said Ling has since admitted committing a number of acts of indecent exposure before he murdered Ms Tulip and for which he was not caught.

The panel accepted he had undertaken an official programme to address his violent and sexual offending, and his conduct in prison “has largely been exemplary”.

At a hearing in July this year, two psychologists agreed that Ling should be freed from prison and spoke of his enduring “shame” about his “monstrous” past.

The expert witnesses, identified only as A and B, said he could be released from prison on a risk management plan.

Psychologist A believed the risk Ling posed was “not imminent” and was “manageable in the community”, adding: “I believe that now means his risk is at a level where he does not need to be kept in prison anymore.”

Psychologist B told the panel: “I believe he meets the test for release and no longer needs to be detained for the protection of the public.”

Asked if he appreciated the “gravity” of his offending on Ms Tulip and her loved ones, psychologist A said Ling discussed it quite regularly, which can be “helpful” in deterring him from straying into unhealthy thoughts.

Psychologist B said: “He will refer to himself as a monster when talking to me.

“He has talked about the struggle to come to terms with the person he was that night, leading up to it as well.”

In its published decision, the Parole Board panel said: “The panel was satisfied that imprisonment was no longer necessary for the protection of the public.”

His release was subject to conditions, which include informing the authorities of any relationships he might develop; being subject to monitoring and a curfew, and staying out of an exclusion zone to avoid contact with his victim’s family.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Joanne Tulip at this difficult time.

“The Lord Chancellor’s first priority is keeping the public safe. She has asked officials to scrutinise whether the decision should be returned to the parole board to reconsider.”