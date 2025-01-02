What the papers say – January 2
A terror attack in America leads the majority of newspapers, with the death toll continuing to rise in New Orleans.
An American horror story leads Thursday’s news, with dozens killed or injured in a terror attack in the US city of New Orleans.
The Daily Mirror, The Times, and The Daily Express all lead on the violent vehicular assault on revellers as they rang in the New Year on the city’s famous Bourbon Street.
The Daily Mail, the Daily Telegraph, and The Guardian splash on FBI confirmation that the truck, driven by a 42-year-old Texan man, was adorned with an Islamic State flag when it mowed down innocent partygoers on Wednesday morning.
The i shifts focus onto home soil, leading with a report on the UK’s “Covid courts”, which will remain in operation until 2028 thanks to a significant case backlog.
The Financial Times leads with a piece on tech giant Nvidia, as the Silicon Valley-based conglomerate makes major moves in the artificial intelligence sector.
And, lastly, the Daily Star tells the tale of Hilda, a rather special IVF-bred calf, who is destined to “save the world” with her “fart-free” constitution.