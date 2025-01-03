Singer Neil Young says Glastonbury ‘back on our itinerary’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Neil Young will now perform at Glastonbury Festival saying “an error in the information I received” was the cause of him initially turning down the offer because it was “under corporate control” of the BBC.

The Canadian-born, singer-songwriter, 79, who headlined the festival in 2009, put a message on his website saying: “Due to an error in the information received, I had decided not to play the Glastonbury festival, which I always have loved.

“Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing! Hope to see you there.”

Earlier in the week, the singer had said he would not be performing as he believes the music event is “now under corporate control” of the BBC.

He said in a message on his website: “The Chrome Hearts and I were looking forward to playing Glastonbury, one of my all-time favourite outdoor gigs.

“We were told that BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in.

“It seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way I remember it being.

“Thanks for coming to see us the last time.

“We will not be playing Glastonbury on this tour because it is a corporate turn-off, and not for me like it used to be.

“Hope to see you at one of the other venues on the tour.”

The BBC is the exclusive broadcast partner of Glastonbury and has worked closely with the festival since 1997.

This year’s music acts are yet to be announced but Sir Rod Stewart has been confirmed for the coveted teatime legends slot on the Sunday.