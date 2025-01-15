Ncuti Gatwa to virtually read play scripts with fans for National Theatre Live

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Theatre fans will get the chance to virtually read play scripts with actors including Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa as part of an upcoming National Theatre Live event.

Members of the public will be able to sit back in a Vue cinema chair stationed in Manchester Arndale Centre on January 22 and connect with an actor based at the National Theatre in London through the big screen.

Rivals’ Katherine Parkinson and Gavin And Stacey’s Adrian Scarborough are also among the stars who will read lines from famous plays during the free event.

Gatwa will be joined by members of the cast from his recent production of The Importance of Being Earnest, where he played Algernon, including Ronke Adekoluejo, Eliza Scanlen and Amanda Lawrence.

Their version will be the next production to release to cinemas through National Theatre Live from February 20.

Other familiar faces taking part include Black Ops’ Hammed Animashaun, Line Of Duty’s Craig Parkinson, Much Ado About Nothing star Eben Figueiredo and Game Of Thrones’ Owen Teale, all of whom have previously featured in a National Theatre Live production.

Alex Bayley, chief marketing officer at the National Theatre, said: “We are so thrilled to bring National Theatre Live to life in such a dynamic way, reaching outside of London to celebrate the initiative.

“What National Theatre Live offers so brilliantly is the ability for people around the UK and the world to access incredible productions they might not have been able to see – but importantly it captures these performances to create an emotional and immersive experience.

“As the survey shows, there is incredible power in the arts and event cinema to improve wellbeing, and we hope this day offers an exciting and fun experience for those who take part.”

The National Theatre Live project allows audiences across the world to see productions by screening the plays live to the cinema.

Other upcoming productions with National Theatre Live include Dr Strangelove with Steve Coogan releasing on March 27.