Police hunt man ‘who did Nazi salute’ on Pro-Palestine march

Police want to speak to a man who appeared to perform a Nazi salute at a Pro-Palestine protest.

Social media footage showed him gesturing near a group of counter-protesters in central London – many of whom were waving Israeli flags.

Wearing a dark flat cap, brown jacket, brown scarf and black rucksack, the white man was with the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC) march as it filed past counter-protesters near Piccadilly Circus on Saturday.

The rival groups hurled abuse at each other as they met at Coventry Street, but were kept apart by metal barriers and a line of officers.

The Metropolitan Police said it wants to speak to the man in connection with an alleged public order offence.

Sharing the video on X, counter-protest group Stop the Hate said: “When we tell you these are hate marches, when we tell you that British Jews are frightened to enter central London when they come to town – THIS IS WHY.

“A Nazi salute in full view of officers and directed at Jews.”

The pro-Palestine march was briefly blocked at Coventry Street when a group of men holding a banner ran into the middle of the road.

They were pushed out of the way by police after a short struggle.

However, the Met posted on X later in the afternoon that the PSC march had “passed the Stop The Hate counter-protest without incident”.