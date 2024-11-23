Homeowners facing flooding as Storm Bert batters Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Homeowners are facing flooding as Storm Bert continues to batter Wales, bringing rain, winds and rising waters.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued a series of flood warnings and alerts across the country, as bridges are shut and roads closed.

Five adults and five children had to be rescued from a house in Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog, near Llangollen in north Wales, following a landslide.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said they are all being assessed by ambulance services away from the scene “somewhere warm”.

A further landslide has been reported in the area but it is understood no one has been affected.

Over the weekend, Wales is expected to face up to 75mm of rain widely, with 150mm possible in some areas.

The strongest gust recorded so far by the Met Office is 82mph at Capel Curig in Conwy, north Wales, with winds of 70mph expected around coastal areas.

The Met Office has warned heavy rain is likely to cause travel disruption and flooding, particularly across south Wales.

NRW has issued flood warnings – where flooding is expected, and immediate action is required – on five stretches of river.

It has also issued alerts – where flooding is possible – for more than 30 areas across Wales.

Warnings are in place around:

-River Loughor at Ammanford and Llandybie impacting low-lying property in Ammanford, Llandybie and Aberlash, including Carmarthenshire College

-River Severn, affecting the village of Aberbechan

-River Severn, affecting parts of the village of Abermule

-River Cothi in low lying areas between Pontargothi and Pontynyswen, including the Cothi Bridge Hotel

-River Towy, affecting isolated properties, as well as farms and roads, between Llandeilo and Abbergwili

The roads have also seen massive disruption, with the M48 Severn Bridge between Monmouthshire and Gloucestershire closed in both directions between J1 and J2 due to strong winds.

National Highways has advised motorists to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge, leading to around four miles of congestion on the M4 west of J20-22.

Rail lines have also been affected, with the Conwy Valley line, which runs from Llandudno to Blaenau Ffestiniog, and the Heart of Wales lines – Swansea to Shropshire – set to be closed all Saturday and Sunday.

Irish Ferries’ crossings between Pembroke Dock and Rosslare and Stena Line’s services between Fishguard and Rosslare have been cancelled.