Arts project helping young people paint a brighter future

A group of young people in Co Tyrone are working with professional artists in an innovative new project aimed at promoting positive mental health through the arts.

Run by Beam Creative Network, the Artistic Minds project will conclude with an exhibition showcasing the artwork the participants have created for friends and family.

The group of 12 to 16-year-olds meet at the Orgas Centre in Coalisland once a week where they work with the artists to explore creative writing, drama, painting and arts and crafts activities.

The project is funded through the National Lottery by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland as part of their young people and wellbeing arts programme.

It is one of 18 projects which received investment as part of the scheme in locations across Northern Ireland this year.

Organisations were invited to apply for up to £10,000 each to support arts-led projects, with a particular focus on developing proposals which included young people experiencing higher levels of disadvantage or exclusion, and more vulnerable groups, such as those living with a mental health condition, eating disorders or addiction.

Through National Lottery Arts Council funding, Beam was able to run 20 arts-based workshops for young people this year.

They focus on mental health and wellness.

Every meeting includes a half-hour discussion session, followed by 90 minutes of arts activity to express key themes that matter to individuals.

Grace Girvan, project manager at Beam Creative Network, said: “This project has been invaluable for the young people participating in it.

“It’s improving their emotional wellbeing, their confidence, their social and communication skills, and it’s given them an opportunity to come out and socialise with their friends and make new friends too.

Projects like this can be a real game-changer for young people helping to introduce them to new arts activities but also helping to build better social skills Lorraine Calderwood, Arts Council of NI

“The National Lottery funding has been so important for this project – providing an opportunity for us to get out and help a group of people that we wouldn’t normally get to work with.”

The workshops are due to conclude in October, when there will be an exhibition showcasing the artwork the young people have created.

Lorraine Calderwood, development officer for the young people and wellbeing arts programme at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “The positive links between engagement in the arts and improving our health and wellbeing are firmly established.

“Projects like this can be a real game-changer for young people helping to introduce them to new arts activities but also helping to build better social skills, confidence and resilience.

“Beam has done a fantastic job in engaging young people with a wonderful range of artists and activities over the last number of weeks, teaching them skills and promoting positive mental health in a fun, friendly and creative environment.”