Single ticket-holder scoops Wednesday’s £12.6m Lotto jackpot

Saturday’s guaranteed jackpot is £15 million.

Matthew George
Wednesday 04 September 2024 17:06
A player won the £12.6 million jackpot (Yui Mok/PA)
A player won the £12.6 million jackpot (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

A single ticket-holder has won the £12.6 million jackpot in Wednesday’s Lotto draw and players have been advised to check their tickets.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “Amazing news, one lucky ticket-holder has won tonight’s whopping £12.6 million ‘must be won’ Lotto jackpot.

“What an incredible, life-changing moment for this lucky Lotto winner. Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s winner.

“By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30 million each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

“With over 690,000 grants having been made across the UK, this money supports everything from arts to the sport sectors – from the local charity making a difference where you live through to helping our nation’s athletes win Olympic and Paralympic medals.”

Seven players each won £1 million, while Saturday’s guaranteed jackpot is £15 million, the National Lottery said.

The jackpot winner matched all six main numbers to win £12,626,193, while seven players matched five and the bonus ball for £1 million each, and 93 people matched five of six for £1,750.

The winning Lotto numbers were 03, 06, 15, 25, 29, 41 and the bonus number was 17.

Set of balls eight and draw machine Arthur were used.

No ticket-holder matched all five numbers to win the £350,000 top prize in Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

Seven players won £13,000 for matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 06, 23, 25, 26, 30 and the Thunderball number was 07.

No ticket-holder won £500,000 for matching all five and the Thunderball, and one player won £5,000 for marching five numbers.

