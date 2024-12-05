Suspects arrested in international operation targeting people-smuggling gang

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK, France and Germany have taken part in a major investigation targeting a people-smuggling network believed to be moving people across the Channel, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said.

The operation targeted an Iraqi organised crime group (OCG) suspected of being involved in smuggling people from France across the Channel to the UK in small boats, according to the NCA.

The network was involved in sourcing equipment for the crossings – including inflatable boats, engines and lifejackets – which would be stored in Germany before being transported to the Channel when needed, the agency said.

Around 500 German police officers carried out a series of raids in the North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden Wurttemberg regions on Wednesday, resulting in 13 arrests in Germany and France, while 21 boats and 24 engines were seized alongside life jackets, pumps and cash.

Some of those detained in Germany on December 4 are suspected of being senior members of the OCG and now face extradition to France, the NCA added.

The investigation was led by French police with the UK’s NCA providing support, including supplying intelligence regarding the gang’s routings, the agency said.

Law enforcement partners from Belgium and the Netherlands were also involved in the operation.

NCA international regional manager Tom Outhwaite said: “The operation has demonstrated the benefits of working internationally to target these OCGs, and we are grateful to our French and German partners for what they have done.

“We believe the action undertaken here will have significantly degraded a people smuggling network impacting the UK, which has been directly responsible for putting lives at risk in boats on the Channel.

“Targeting, disrupting and dismantling these gangs remains a priority for the NCA, and we are devoting more resource to doing that than ever before.

“That includes additional officers working overseas in locations where criminal networks are active to assist on operations like this.”