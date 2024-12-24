In Pictures: Dazzling displays spread Christmas joy
Across the UK, people celebrated the festive season by decorating Christmas trees and putting up beautiful lights.
Christmas is synonymous with the twinkling of lights – and trees, homes and other landmarks have been lit up across the nation.
Photographers from the PA news agency have been snapping some of the most impressive Christmas lights this festive season.
Here are some of the big, bright and unusual displays celebrating Christmas 2024 around the UK.
One of the most prominent Christmas trees in the UK made the long journey from the North East to London.
Various celebrities were involved in switching on Christmas lights.
Members of the royal family also got in the Christmas spirit.
However, you do not need a palace or a castle to create an impression as the owners of a house in central Scotland showed.