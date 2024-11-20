Many Muslims feel Islamophobia has grown but half more open on identity – poll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A majority of Muslims feel Islamophobia and hate against them has become more widespread since the summer riots, but around half also feel able to be more open about their identity, according to a survey.

Tell Mama, a charity monitoring such incidents, said its latest survey indicated that one in two of those asked said they had become more open, mainly through conversations with friends and colleagues, about their Muslim identity after the violence which erupted following the Southport attack.

The organisation analysed, as part of the annual No2H8 campaign, the opinions of 750 Muslims across the UK eight weeks after disorder broke out in parts of England and Northern Ireland following the fatal stabbings of three young girls in Southport.

Tell Mama said just under three-quarters (71%) felt anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia had become more widespread since the unrest.

Almost two-thirds (62%) said the potential risk of harm to Muslim communities had since increased significantly or somewhat.

While one in three Muslims surveyed said they had considered leaving the UK as a result of the violence – which saw mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers targeted – 55% said they felt safe or very safe in the UK.

Iman Atta, Tell Mama director, said: “Many British Muslims are very scared at the moment. They need our Government to show it hears their fears, and is working to keep them safe.

“This poll is proof of the terrifying impact anti-Muslim hate and Islamophobia is having.

“More work must be done to reassure these people. And we need greater focus on supporting social cohesion in the worst affected areas. These findings should be a wake-up call for the Government.”

A Government spokesperson said: “These results are extremely concerning. Attacks and hatred against Muslim communities are unacceptable and we have been clear that we will seek to stamp out Islamophobia and racism wherever it occurs.

“All communities must feel safe, especially in places of worship, which is why we introduced the Protective Security for Mosques scheme and will continue to work with communities and across government to deliver a new approach to tackling racial and religious hatred.”

– Survation contacted 750 adult members of Muslim communities in the UK online or by phone between September 30 and October 14.