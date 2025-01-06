Scottish Retail Consortium urges MSPs to back ‘imperfect’ budget

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The trade body representing retailers in Scotland has urged MSPs to vote for the Scottish Government’s budget.

The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) said that while the budget was “imperfect” there was much in it that businesses support.

The budget, which was set out by Finance Secretary Shona Robison in December, is expected to be voted on in the coming weeks.

But the SNP, which is running a minority Government, will need the support of at least one other party to pass its tax and spending plans.

While delivering her budget, Ms Robison pledged not to raise income tax for the remainder of the Parliament, which the SRC welcomed.

The group also praised the Finance Secretary for the freeze on property rates and for not going ahead with the mooted business rate surtax on grocers.

It welcomed the £3 million in Police Scotland funding ringfenced for action against retail crime which the SRC said has soared to become a “scourge” on the industry.

But it criticised the budget for not having “any measures” to reduce the cost of doing business in Scotland.

It said it comes at a time when retailers face “spiralling cost pressures” and the UK Government’s “colossal” national insurance hike.

The trade body said there was also disappointment among retailers over the rise in business rates for medium and larger-sized firms.

And it said it was sceptical over plans to consider additional tax powers for local authorities, such as “wealth taxation”, which it described as “somewhat ominous”.

The intervention, laid out in a five-page document, has been sent to ministers and Holyrood’s finance committee.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “Whilst the proposed Scottish budget is far from perfect and has flaws, there is much in it that retailers can get behind.

“Robust debate and scrutiny of the budget over the coming weeks is both right and necessary, however our hope is that ministers and MSPs can work collegiately to pass the budget without diluting the pro-growth measures during parliamentary horse-trading.

“A failure to do so risks adding a thick layer of uncertainty at a challenging time for retail.”