Retailers get festive boost as more people head to shops

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

There was an increase in the number of people who headed to the shops in December amid fears retailers face uncertain times after the festive season, analysts say.

The 7.1% increase in footfall in December from November is the greatest month-on-month rise since an 8.7% jump was recorded in the same period in 2019, according to retail analysts MRI Software.

People were spending at a range of destinations which meant there was a 13.2% boost in shopping centre footfall, a 5.7% rise in retail parks and a 4.8% increase on the high streets compared to the previous month.

MRI Software’s marketing and insights director Jenni Matthews warned that “the surge in festive footfall may well be the last big splurge for many consumers ahead of what could be a spending freeze heading into early 2025”.

Shoppers may have been lured to retail parks, which offer an array of stores and leisure activities, and to high streets that offer festive events and attractions as these destinations have “diversified since the pandemic to accommodate evolving consumer needs”, according to Ms Matthews.

She said: “Retail parks and shopping centres have invested in more leisure and hospitality amenities to provide consumers with that experiential element, and one which caters for the entire family.

“High streets have continued to invest in festive markets and events to attract visitors during a period when the weather can be temperamental and travel disruptions are frequent which can sometimes deter people from towns and cities.”

The evening and night time were popular periods across all UK retail destinations, as there was an average 1.6% rise in footfall recorded.

The “strong” December figures come as retailers are bracing for a challenging start to 2025, with decisions to be made about whether rising costs are passed on to the consumers or can be absorbed.

Ms Matthews described the marginally higher footfall, compared to the same period in 2023, as “encouraging but also shows signs that consumers are remaining cautious when it comes to spending”.

She added: “As the winter period progresses, many will be hit with higher energy bills and overall housing costs which may well impact spending on non-essentials.

“However, with strong footfall performance recorded periodically throughout the month – namely Christmas Eve and the days following Boxing Day – this may indicate shoppers were keen to make additional savings by taking advantage of some of the early in-store sales as well as the Boxing Day sales in the last few days.”