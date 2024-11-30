What the papers say – November 30
The Commons vote to support an assisted dying bill dominates Saturday’s front pages.
The House of Commons vote on a bill which would support assisted dying dominates the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers.
The Times simply says “MPs back assisted dying” after voting 330 to 275 to pass the bill, the Daily Mirror opting for the same headline as it says the result sparked “joy and sorrow”.
Both the Daily Mail and The Independent declare that MPs have voted for the “unknown”.
The vote means assisted dying is on course to become legal within three years, according to the i Weekend.
The Daily Express celebrates the outcome after a three-year campaign alongside veteran broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen, giving over its front page to her words saying that “future generations will be spared ordeals we suffer”.
The Daily Telegraph turns its attention to Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying he would be willing to cede territory to Russia to end the war in exchange for a “Nato umbrella” over the rest of his country.
Allegations about MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace fill the front of The Sun and Daily Star.
Four large takeover deals have brightened the spirits of the mergers and acquisitions market in the UK, according to the FT Weekend.