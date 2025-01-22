MPs would face security risks while drinking if Parliament bars closed – Powell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MPs would face security risks frequenting pubs outside Parliament if all bars on the estate were closed, the leader of the House of Commons has suggested.

Lucy Powell said she was in favour of reopening the Palace of Westminster’s most famous bar, the Stranger’s Bar, which is temporarily closed as police investigate a spiking incident.

The regular haunt of MPs and parliamentary staff closed on Monday while security arrangements were reviewed, after Scotland Yard received reports of an incident there on January 7.

A woman, a parliamentary researcher, alerted security and staff in the bar to her drink having been tampered with, according to Politico, which first reported the incident.

Asked if she wanted to see the bar reopened following the review, Ms Powell replied: “Yes.”

Speaking to Matt Chorley on BBC Radio 5 Live, the Commons leader added: “I think so, but look we definitely need to look at this and make sure we have the measures in place so that people aren’t in the situation where they think they’ve been spiked or showing the effects of being spiked.”

While she acknowledged there could be a public debate “on whether there should be any bars on the estate at all”, she did not think there is “a groundswell of ‘let’s shut it all down'”.

MPs and others would be less protected at The Red Lion off the estate where they don't have the security protection, the police around Lucy Powell

Ms Powell added: “One thing I would worry about is because what does that mean… young staffers going to bars just off the estate and would be less well protected from some of these things, and MPs and others would be less protected at The Red Lion off the estate where they don’t have the security protection, the police around, and wouldn’t be covered by the ICGS (The Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme).”

The ICGS is a system set up by the Houses of Parliament to investigate inappropriate behaviour on the parliamentary estate, including bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct.

MPs, Lords and employees who work in Parliament are covered by its remit.

While Westminster is a workplace, some areas of the estate are not, Ms Powell also said.

Ms Powell added: “We spend a lot of money keeping the whole estate secure and everybody on the estate secure.

“With good reason, because there are a lot of people trying to attack MPs and attack Parliament. And we’ve had incidents of that too. So that’s why we provide services on the estate.”