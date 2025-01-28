10 Labour MPs offer support to proposed compensation scheme for Waspi women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has faced growing Labour calls to establish a compensation scheme for women affected by state pension age changes after 10 of his MPs supported a proposed law.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was given permission by MPs to introduce the Women’s State Pension age (Ombudsman report and compensation scheme) Bill to the House of Commons for further consideration by 105 votes to zero, majority 105.

Mr Flynn’s Bill would require ministers to publish measures to address the findings of the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) report, which recommended the UK Government pay compensation to women born in the 1950s whose state pension age was raised so it would be equal with men.

The watchdog said the women should be paid up to £2,950 each, a package with a potential total cost of £10.5 billion to the public purse, as poor communication meant they had lost out on the chance to plan their retirement finances.

But the Government last month ruled out a compensation package despite Prime Minister Sir Keir and Chancellor Rachel Reeves being among the senior ministers to support the Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) campaign when Labour was in opposition.

The division list showed supporters of Mr Flynn’s Bill included Labour MPs Jonathan Brash (Hartlepool), Julia Buckley (Shrewsbury), Neil Duncan-Jordan (Poole), Chris Hinchliff (North East Hertfordshire), Terry Jermy (South West Norfolk), Brian Leishman (Alloa and Grangemouth), Emma Lewell-Buck (South Shields), Melanie Onn (Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes), Jon Trickett (Normanton and Hemsworth) and Steve Witherden (Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr).

The vote was viewed as a symbolic show of support for the compensation proposal as private members’ bills (PMBs) introduced by MPs face a battle to become law if they do not receive Government support and fail to secure parliamentary time to clear the necessary stages.

Ms Lewell-Buck said she has always made clear that Waspi campaigners have her support.

She said in a statement: “Prior to today I had asked for Parliament to vote on the matter and just a few weeks ago I spoke in a parliamentary debate reaffirming my steadfast support for the Waspi women.

“I will always stand by my words and promises and act on them when there is an opportunity to do so. Today I did just that.”

Mr Leishman said in a video message: “Today in Parliament I voted for justice for Waspi women. This is the right thing for this Labour Government to do.”

Mr Trickett said there are more than 6,000 Waspi women in his constituency, writing on X: “I’ve always supported their campaign and so have voted in the House of Commons today for pension justice.”

Mr Witherden said supporting the Waspi campaign was a pledge he made when selected, adding on X: “I stated last month that I would be working with colleagues to push for a solution. As such, I voted this evening for a motion in favour of compensation.”

The SNP’s Mr Flynn had earlier told the Commons: “This Bill seeks to do the right thing by those people who we made a promise to.”

Defining issues of that last parliament can still be defining issues of this Parliament but only if the Government acts to provide the compensation and redress that these women so badly deserve Stephen Flynn, SNP

He read out remarks previously made by Sir Keir and other ministers in support of the Waspi campaign before adding: “This is a defining issue.

“Many of us in the last parliament watched on as a TV show changed the mind of the Government in respect of the Post Office Horizon (scandal). Many of us watched on as Parliament itself forced the Government to change tack when it came to the infected blood scandal.

“Many of us have spoken about the Equitable Life scandal, the Hillsborough disaster, the loan charge debacle and, indeed, the Waspi campaign.

“Defining issues of that last parliament can still be defining issues of this Parliament but only if the Government acts to provide the compensation and redress that these women so badly deserve.”

Mr Flynn introduced his Bill using the 10-minute rule process.

This allowed him up to 10 minutes to make a speech on why he wanted to introduce his PMB.

Such motions are rarely opposed as their approval simply means a Bill has received a first reading, which involves having its title being read out and an order for the Bill to be printed.

Mr Flynn asked for his Bill to be considered further at second reading on March 7.