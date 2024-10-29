Watchdog moves to simplify rules on MPs’ expenses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Rules on MPs’ expenses could be simplified to address public concern and make sure politicians understand their responsibilities when it comes to spending public funds.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa), the watchdog responsible for expenses, has proposed changing how and when it publishes information on MPs’ expenses, saying it would aid transparency and reduce the burden on MPs and their staff.

The changes, proposed in a consultation launched on Tuesday, include removing individual declarations for items worth under £50 such as newspapers or stationery.

Ipsa suggested the current system, which publishes each individual item claimed for, leads to claims that “look unusual” when “viewed in isolation” and creates a disincentive for MPs and their staff to claim at all.

Other potential changes include publishing claims for rental costs annually, capping the amount MPs can spend on communications and advertising, and allowing MPs to recognise staff members’ past service with other parliamentarians in order to protect their employment rights.

The overarching change would be a move from “mechanistic rule following” to a “principles-based” system, requiring MPs to abide by a series of general statements.

Ipsa argued the existing system could “lack sufficient focus” and “portray an unclear picture” of the risks of non-compliance.

Richard Lloyd, Ipsa’s chairman, said: “The general election in July led to the UK having its most diverse Parliament yet. Appropriate funding is crucial to supporting anyone, from all walks of life, to be an MP.

“As a regulator, we also have a duty to provide assurance to the public that public money is being spent in the right way, on the right things.

“This consultation proposes changes to the way we regulate MPs that recognises the importance of appropriate funding and flexibility to enable MPs to do their jobs, alongside the need for transparency and promoting public trust and confidence in our parliamentary democracy.”

The consultation is open until December 13.