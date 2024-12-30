Briton, 18, ‘to begin jail sentence’ in Dubai for sex with 17-year-old girl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An 18-year-old man sentenced to one year in a Dubai jail for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl has handed himself in to begin his sentence, a campaign group has said.

Marcus Fakana, of Tottenham, north London, “now hopes for a pardon” from Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Detained in Dubai said.

In a message from Mr Fakana shared by the group, he thanked those who have supported him “throughout my fight”.

“I’m grateful for all the people who helped by donating to me and my family,” he said, signing off with “goodbye Marcus.F”.

It wasn't easy to find the words to say to him as he surrendered his freedom Radha Stirling, Detained in Dubai

Radha Stirling, the group’s chief executive, said she was worried about the “impact of Dubai prison on an 18-year-old’s life”.

“It wasn’t easy to find the words to say to him as he surrendered his freedom,” she said.

Mr Fakana was with his parents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the end of August when a “holiday romance blossomed” with another Londoner, who has since turned 18, the campaign group previously said.

After returning to the UK and seeing pictures and chats, the girl’s mother reported the relationship to Dubai police, who then arrested Mr Fakana at his hotel, it is alleged.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We are supporting a British man in the UAE and are in contact with his family.”

Consular officials are said to be in regular contact with Mr Fakana, his family and his legal team, but the Government is not able to interfere in the country’s judicial system.

In Dubai, if an adult has a sexual relationship with a person under 18, they can be prosecuted for having a sexual relationship with a minor.

Mr Fakana has received backing from members of the public, and a Change.org petition calling on the Government to offer him stronger support received more than 40,000 signatures.

A fundraiser set up by Mr Fakana’s family entitled “Help bring Marcus home” has raised more than £35,000, to which Game Of Thrones actor Kit Harington gave £500, according to GoFundMe.