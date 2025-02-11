Desperate search for schoolgirl last seen walking with hooded figure
Kadie McKenzie failed to turn up at school in Kent
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Police are growing concerned for a missing schoolgirl who was last seen walking with a mysterious hooded figure.
Kadie McKenzie, 14, vanished from Paddock Wood in Kent after being captured on CCTV walking with unknown man.
She was last seen at around 9.15am on Tuesday on Maidstone Road in an area close to the Transfesa Road industrial units.
Kent Police said she was walking with an unknown male in the direction of Paddock Wood town centre.
The force described Kadie as white, of slim build, around 5ft 4in and has brown straight hair.
She was wearing her school uniform, including a blue tartan skirt, along with a black coat with fur around the hood, black tights and shoes. She was also carrying a black bag.
A Kent Police spokesman said: “There are concerns for Kadie’s welfare, who has connections to Tunbridge Wells and Tonbridge.”
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 999, quoting reference 11-0227.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments