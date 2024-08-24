Police launch desperate appeal for missing mother last seen holding baby in nappy

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Police have launched a desperate appeal to locate a mother who has gone missing with her six-month-old baby.

Justyna, 40, was last seen in Bulmershe Road, Reading, carrying her baby called Jay between 10.10pm and 10.20pm on Friday.

Thames Valley Police describe Justyna as a white woman, with short purple hair and was last seen wearing a baseball cap and white clothes.

A spokesperson for the force said: “She is known to frequent Reading and Woodley and we believe she has travelled to London Paddington train station

“We are very concerned for Justyna’s welfare so if you see her, 999.”

The force released an update later on Saturday with a photo of her wearing a baseball cap and carrying a shopping bag.

An updated image of Justyna who police are looking to trace ( Thames Valley Police )

They added: “Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Justyna and her child and we are continuing to ask the public for their help.

“Even though the child is not pictured in the CCTV below, we believe they are together.”

If you have information on her whereabouts, people are invited to make a report on the force’s website quoting reference number: 43240406412.